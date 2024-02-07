Supermodel Kendall Jenner brings college tequila tour to Athens

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Credit: Sophie Sahara

A lot of excited college students welcomed supermodel Kendell Jenner during a visit to the University of Georgia in Athens on Feb. 6.

Jenner has been touring college campuses to promote her tequila brand, 818 Tequila.

Her first stop was West Side Bottle Shop where she signed bottles of 818 Tequila and took photos with fans.

Next, Jenner and her partner in crime, singer-songwriter Harry Hudson, went behind the bar at Paloma Park and 1785 and served shots of 818 Tequila and margaritas. They also signed autographs.

She visited the University of Alabama on Tuesday.

Jenner launched the tequila brand in 2021. 818 is an area code in the Los Angeles metro area.

She also did a college tour in 2023. On that tour, she visited Ohio State University, Indiana University, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the University of Michigan.

Jenner is the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner. She rose to fame along with her siblings on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reality television show.