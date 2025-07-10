Summer Camp Week: Orbit Arts Academy’s Musical Theatre Production Camp

The Brief Day four of our Summer Camp Week takes us to Sandy Springs, where Orbit Arts Academy is currently hosting a two-week Musical Theatre Production Camp. The camp is open to young performers aged 7 to 13, and culminates in a live performance of "The Wizard of Oz." Orbit Arts Academy was founded by Anthony Galde and Chris Hall, both of whom are professional musical theatre veterans.



We’ve been to some magical camps over the past few days here on Good Day Atlanta — but it doesn’t get more magical than a morning in the merry old land of Oz!

This morning, we wrapped up our inaugural "Summer Camp Week" with the talented team at Orbit Arts Academy, which is currently hosting a two-week Musical Theatre Production Camp dedicated to "The Wizard of Oz." Open to young performers aged 7 to 13, the camp includes classes in acting, dancing, and even improv — and culminates in a live performance of "The Wizard of Oz" on Friday, July 18.

Orbit Arts Academy was founded by Anthony Galde and Chris Hall, both of whom are professional musical theater veterans; their mission was to create a creative hub in which students of all ages could receive top-notch performing arts training in Metro Atlanta. And it doesn’t get much more top-notch than some of the academy’s previous guest instructors, including Broadway stars Shoshana Bean, Ann Reinking, James Monroe Iglehart, and Megan Hilty among many others.

For more information on the camps and classes offered by Orbit Arts Academy, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning "over the rainbow" with some of Metro Atlanta’s most talented young performers!