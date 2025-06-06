Summer adventure is in 'full bloom' at Callaway Resort & Gardens

The Brief Summer is in "full bloom" at Callaway Resort and Gardens, the 2,500-acre getaway created by Cason and Virginia Callaway and opened in Pine Mountain in 1952. The outdoor getaway draws hundreds of thousands of visitors a year with its stunning azaleas, hiking and biking trails, 300-room resort, and long list of activities. Special summer activities include an All-You-Can-Eat Luau Dinner and live entertainment.



From bicycles to butterflies, birds of prey to boating — Pine Mountain’s Callaway Resort & Gardens is definitely the place to "b" this summer!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we took a little trip about 80 miles southwest of Atlanta to spend a few hours exploring Callaway Resort & Gardens, the 2,500-acre getaway created by Cason and Virginia Callaway and opened in 1952. The Callaways envisioned the property as a peaceful retreat in which people could connect with nature; more than 70 years later, it still serves the same purpose, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors a year with its stunning azaleas, hiking and biking trails, 300-room resort, and activities including golfing and birdwatching.

As always, we covered a lot of bases during our morning on the Callaway grounds; we explored the trails, met an ambassador bird of prey, got a sneak peek at this summer's All-You-Can-Eat Luau Dinner, and even witnessed an incredible butterfly release! Oh, and did we mention zip lines? Woo-hoo!

You can find the main entrance to the Gardens at 17617 US-27 in Pine Mountain, and the gates are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (the Virginia Hand Callaway Discovery Center, Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center, Ida Cason Callaway Memorial Chapel, and gift shops open at 10 a.m.). Weekday general admission is $19.99 and weekend admission is $24.99.

For more information on visiting (or booking a stay at) Callaway Resort & Gardens, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning enjoying the great outdoors!