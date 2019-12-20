Subway is launching a garlic cheesy bread reed diffuser for your home

Move over pumpkin spice and gingerbread there’s a new food-flavored home scent in town.

Subway UK is releasing a reed diffuser that will make your home smell like mouthwatering cheesy garlic bread.

The scent, which is modeled after the sandwich chain’s Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread, has notes of savory garlic, butter, melted cheese and of course freshly baked bread.

“This smells like our kind of Christmas” wrote the sandwich chain on their Instagram.

While a price and exact release date has yet to be announced by the company, consumers can rejoice in the real possibility of waking up in the morning to the indistinguishable scent of Subway sandwiches in their home.

Subway says they plan on rolling out their pungent diffuser across stores in the UK and Ireland next year.

The diffuser is photographed with the reeds resembling bread sticks and looks similar to popular fancy diffusers that scream comfort and sophistication.

Colin Hughes, UK Country Director at Subway, said: "We predict Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread could become the scent of 2020!"

