Suburban Chicago Buffalo Wild Wings employees fired after racist incident

Employees at a suburban Chicago Buffalo Wild Wings location have been fired after a racist incident.

Two men said they were with a group celebrating a birthday last weekend in Naperville, Ill., when they were asked to move because another customer did not want to sit near black people.

The men said that the host flat-out asked him "What race are you?"

They said that multiple Wild Wings staff people tried to get them to move, and at one point they claimed that the tables had been reserved.

The group left.

On Sunday, a Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson told Fox 32 News: "We take this incident very seriously and after conducting a thorough, internal investigation have terminated the employees involved. Buffalo Wild Wings values an inclusive environment and has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind."

The company did not specify how many employees have been fired.

In May, a former employee at a Buffalo Wild Wings location Overland Park, Kansas, claimed in a lawsuit that managers allowed employees to discriminate against black customers.