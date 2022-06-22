Students compete in skills-based challenges at national conference

From baking to welding, electronics to medical assisting, students from across the country are hoping to prove their mastery of important trade and technical skills at a special event this week in Atlanta.

This week, the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference is taking over the Georgia World Congress Center, filling the Downtown Atlanta venue with around thousands of attendees focused on careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. SkillsUSA is an organization which serves middle and high school and college/postsecondary students, preparing them for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations.

Along with professional development events, networking opportunities, and a "TECHSPO" with sponsors and exhibitors, a highlight of the conference is the SkillsUSA Championships, happening Wednesday and Thursday and featuring students competing in challenges focused on trade, technical and leadership fields. The students have all already won state contests and will compete in more than 100 fields over the two days, with an awards ceremony following on Friday evening.

Of course, we couldn’t wait to see the amazing skills of the workforce of the future — not to mention learn more about the mission of SkillsUSA and the important work being done on a national level. So, we spent the morning at the Georgia World Congress Center, watching as the competitions unfolded! Click the video player in this article for a peek inside the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference.