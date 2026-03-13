Student accused of threats at Sandy Springs middle school

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The Brief Ridgeview Charter Middle School student accused of making written threats toward classmates. School conducted a threat assessment and says no one was ever in imminent danger. Principal says disciplinary action is being taken under the district’s code of conduct.



A Sandy Springs middle school student is facing disciplinary action after reportedly making written threats against other students, according to a letter sent to parents.

What we know:

In a message sent earlier this week, Ridgeview Charter Middle School Principal Thomas Garrett said staff members were alerted that a student had made written threats directed toward other students at the school. He said administrators responded immediately by conducting a threat assessment in accordance with district safety protocols.

What they're saying:

Garrett said school leaders are taking the situation seriously and are implementing "appropriate disciplinary actions in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct."

The principal also reassured families that "at no point" were any students or staff in imminent danger. He added that threatening behavior of "any kind" is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at Ridgeview Charter Middle School.

Garrett also thanked the students who reported the concerning behavior, saying he was grateful to those who spoke up when they saw something troubling.

What we don't know:

The identity of the student was not disclosed and the principal did not provide details about the threat.