Stray chihuahua captured near Constitution Road tests positive for rabies

DeKalb County says a stray chihuahua captured in the Constitution Road area on April 2 tested positive for rabies and later died in a shelter. This incident serves as a reminder to residents of Georgia, which is a rabies endemic state, to take precautions and make sure pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations.

According to authorities, it is not uncommon for the county to report several rabies cases each year. In order to prevent the spread of the virus, residents are advised to eliminate outdoor feeding stations and access to garbage cans. Any individual who has been bitten or scratched by an animal is urged to seek medical attention immediately.

Residents are also advised to watch their pets for any unusual behavior and contact DeKalb County Animal Control if necessary. Wild animal trapping will only occur if a domestic pet or person has been bitten or scratched.

Rabies is a virus that affects the brain and is usually passed from animal to animal. It can also be transmitted from animals to humans through saliva, usually from a bite of an infected animal. Vaccinations are effective in protecting both humans and pets from the virus. Pet owners are responsible for ensuring that their pets receive annual vaccinations and that their registration tags are up-to-date with DeKalb County Animal Control.

For further information or to report an animal bite, residents can contact DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 404-294-2519 after hours. Taking these precautions can help to prevent the spread of the rabies virus and keep both pets and humans safe from harm.

