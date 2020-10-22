Expand / Collapse search
Stolen U-Haul driver dies after jumping into water; CHP officer dives in to grab him

By Henry Lee, Daniel Radovich and Keith Crook
Published 
Police Chases
KTVU FOX 2

Police chase man in stolen U-Haul

Henry Lee reports.

SAN FRANCISCO - The driver of a stolen U-Haul truck who jumped into the bay early Thursday morning after a wild pursuit in San Francisco has died, despite an officer diving in to grab him, according to the California Highway Patrol and San Francisco police. 

The driver, Vincent Azama, 26, died at San Francisco General Hospital. 

The chase to catch up with the stolen U-Haul began shortly after midnight near the U.S. Highway 101/Interstate 280 interchange, the CHP said.

The first pursuit ended until authorities spotted the driver again near Third Street and Terry A. Francois Boulevard near the Third Street Bridge.

CHP Officer Mark Andrews said that the U-Haul driver also initially rammed the CHP patrol car and at one point, started to drive the wrong way in traffic. 

The driver fled on foot and ended up jumping into the water as he tried to escape, but a CHP officer and an SFPD followed him into the bay and eventually found him.

Azama was unconscious at the time, and the officers performed CPR, but he later died. 

Driver of U-Haul arrested after wild pursuit

Driver of U-Haul arrested after wild pursuit. A CHP officer had to jump in the water to grab him.