Stars Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman test out 'The Love Hypothesis'

The Brief The new romantic comedy "The Love Hypothesis" is streaming now on Prime Video. The film was executive produced by and stars Lili Reinhart as a Ph.D. candidate who pretends to be in a relationship with an intimidating professor, played by Tom Bateman. "The Love Hypothesis" is based on the bestselling book of the same name by Ali Hazelwood.



A fake romance results in some very real feelings in the new film "The Love Hypothesis."

The romantic comedy was executive produced by and stars Lili Reinhart as a Ph.D. candidate who finds herself in the very strange situation of pretending to be in a relationship with intimidating professor Adam Carlsen (played by Tom Bateman). The film is based on the bestselling book of the same name by Ali Hazelwood.

Good Day Atlanta recently caught up with Reinhart and Bateman to learn more about the film, which is streaming now exclusively on Prime Video. Click the video player in this article to check out the interview!