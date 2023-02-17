Spelman College student's design featured in Target Black History Month merchandise

This month when you go shopping at Target, you can shop for some special Black History Month merchandise. Some of those items were designed by a local Spelman College student.

Cadence Patrick was one of three students selected for Target's HBCU Design Challenge.

"Being able to spread a message of positivity during Black History Month is really important to me," Cadence Patrick told Good Day's Lindsay Tuman.

Cadence is a sophomore majoring in computer science and minoring in interactive media. While she has a passion for coding, she also has a love for art and design.

Last year, when she was a freshman, she saw a note in a Spelman College app about the Target HBCU Design Challenge, she decided to apply.

"And I hadn't exactly heard of it before, so I was like, ‘oh this sounds really cool, might as well give it a shot and throw my hat in the ring and see what happens,’" she said.

Cadence chose a design that means a lot to her personally.

"The subject is my younger brother, because he's a big inspiration to me. He's one of the best people I know, he's just really imaginative, and creative, and kind. I wanted to pick something that represents happiness, and hope, and sort of looking toward the future," Patrick said.

She also wanted to add another layer to her design.

"And so the message that I chose, that I landed on, was Black Futures are Bright. And when I was thinking of that, I was thinking, what is something I can say that is positive, that is forward-thinking, that will resonate hopefully with a lot of people when they see it," the Spelman sophomore said.

In March 2022, she got the news that she was one of the winners.

"It was like the craziest thing ever. I told my mom, I was like 'Mom! I won, I won! It's going to be in Target!'" she recalled.

It was also a surprise to her 17-year-old brother, whose face is now showcased in stores nationwide.

"I feel like it's probably surreal for him, just because he is the person on the design, but he's been very supportive throughout the process, so I'm grateful for that." she said.

As a winner, her design is featured on adult and youth T-shirts, along with baby onesies, and a journal. She, along with the other two winners were flown out to Los Angeles to star in a commercial for the designs. Cadence Patrick was also selected for a six-week-long internship with the Target Brands design team.

"So I got to see the inner workings of what it's like to take something from the design to being on apparel and stuff like that which was really cool." she said.

Her design hit store shelves this month, and Cadence said she's been able to see it in person in stores, as well as on social media.

"It's just so cool that people are supporting it and that it resonates with them in the way that it does and the way that I hoped it would." she said.

Cadence said one of the things that makes her most proud about this experience, is being able to represent Spelman College, and share her message across the country.

"Obviously Black History Month is about reflecting on our history and that kind of stuff, but I also think a big part of it is about looking toward the future and the black history that we are creating every single day." she said.