SpaceX has successful first launch of 2022 with new Starlink mission

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated January 6, 2022 5:50PM
Air and Space
SpaceX has successfully launched its first mission of 2022. A Falcon 9 rocket carried a batch of Starlink satellites into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center's pad 39A at 4:49 p.m. on Thursday.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX has successfully launched its first mission of 2022. 

A Falcon 9 rocket carried a batch of Starlink satellites into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center's pad 39A at 4:49 p.m. on Thursday.  It was the 35th launch of a the Starlink communication satellites.

The space agency said Starlink delivers high-speed broadband Internet to locations where access has been unreliable or completely unavailable, "ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge." 

SpaceX's last launch was before Christmas which carried supplies to the International Space Station. 

