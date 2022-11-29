South Fulton Section 8 renters scramble to find housing after sudden eviction notices

In South Fulton, a number of eviction notices have been issued to tenants of an apartment complex on Old National Highway. For some residents of Beacon Ridge, the end of the year has now become a race against the clock to find a new place to call home.

"They started receiving these letters saying that as of January 31st, which is about 60 days, they would have to surrender their apartments or face penalties," South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau told FOX 5.

Kamau is sounding the alarm on what he believes is a growing disparity in affordable housing options after several Section 8 renters contacted him saying they’d received notice that their leases would be terminated right before the holidays.

"I spoke with a resident who is a lunch lady at a local elementary school. She received one of those letters," he stated.

Kamau said he is worried about gentrification on Old National Highway, but he tells FOX 5 his immediate concern for those tenants is finding housing they can afford by the end of January.

"These are some of the last affordable apartments on the MARTA line in Fulton County," he explained.

Finding housing is no small feat for Section 8 renters, according to Andrew Aurand with the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

"It can be difficult even for renters with vouchers to find a rental home," he said.

Aurand told FOX 5 instances like this one are shedding more light on the massive shortage of affordable housing nationwide.

"Nationally, there’s a shortage of 7-million affordable rental units," he went on.

FOX 5 reached out to the company that manages Beacon Ridge to find out what prompted the sudden eviction notices. We’re still waiting to hear back.

"The average household income of project based rental assistance in Atlanta is about $12,000 a year, so if they’re being evicted from this particular property the question becomes where are they gonna go?" Aurand said.

While residents are asking themselves that same question, Kamau said he plans to meet with the owners and management group to see what--if anything--can be done to help those tenants.

Mayor Kamau said South Fulton city leaders will continue discussions about the affordable housing crisis at upcoming city council meetings. They want to hear from residents at the next meeting which is scheduled for Dec. at 7 p.m.