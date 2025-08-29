South Fulton residents see cramped police, fire facilities on tour

The Brief South Fulton leaders gave residents a tour of cramped police and fire facilities to show the need for upgrades. City Council approved $1 million in July to build new police and fire headquarters and a training center. Officials and residents say current conditions are inadequate, with outdated equipment and limited training space.



South Fulton city leaders invited residents on a tour of police and fire facilities this week to highlight the need for major upgrades, including new multi-million-dollar headquarters for both departments.

In July, the City Council approved roughly $1 million to begin work on a new police headquarters and a Fire and Rescue Headquarters and Training Center. Officials say the projects are part of a larger investment in public safety.

PREVIOUS STORY: South Fulton to build new police headquarters, fire training center and parks

What we know:

During the tour, residents got an up-close look at the tight, outdated conditions inside the city’s current facilities. At the main police precinct, community members saw firsthand the cramped spaces officers work in daily. The group also visited the Fire Logistics & Maintenance Facility, which city officials say is undersized and has only one aging gas pump for emergency vehicles.

What they're saying:

South Fulton Fire Chief Chad Jones said the lack of a proper training space puts first responders at a disadvantage.

"Fire and police have to be trained to a high level. Right now we’re barely meeting minimum because we don’t have a facility — we don’t have a driving course, we don’t have a burn building — so we’re having to borrow or go outside of the city to use their facilities," Jones said.

Dr. Cedric Alexander, the city’s interim public safety director, stressed the new facilities aren’t just about appearances.

"It’s not just an aesthetically nice-looking building, which we certainly want and the community wants, but we also want housed in that building all the elements that we need in order to keep our community safe," Alexander said.

Residents on the tour agreed upgrades are necessary.

"To have to come to work and work under these conditions is unacceptable," resident Brenda Pope-Branch said.

What's next:

The city says construction of the new facilities will move forward as part of the safety investment plan approved earlier this summer.

RELATED STORY: Changes coming to South Fulton after the passing of a $103M investment plan