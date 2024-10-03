South Fulton mother waiting for answers about nonverbal daughter's injury at school

The Brief A South Fulton mother is waiting to learn what happened at school that left her 4-year-old nonverbal daughter with an injury. Officials at South Fulton's Love T. Nolan Elementary School said that the injury happened after an accident with a Lego brick, but the girl's mother has questioned how the incident was handled. Fulton County Schools have confirmed they are investigating the case.



The family of a nonverbal 4-year-old student with special needs at South Fulton's Love T. Nolan Elementary School claims her school dropped the ball after an injury in the classroom in September.

Jernae Johnson says the school called her to report that 4-year-old Jerlani had gone to the school nurse to be treated with ice following an accident with a Lego brick. She says the school insisted her daughter was fine, but when Jerlani got home she had a red mark on her arm near her elbow that later developed into a snake or whip-like scab.

"It's traumatizing," Johnson said. "I want to be sure that my child is safe, and no harm is being brought to her, and if I'm not there, it's really traumatizing for me."

Johnson isn't 100% sure what was described by the school as an accident is one. She calls into question why an accident report was not filled out immediately.

The assistant principal stated that no incident report was done because she wasn't bleeding," the South Fulton mother said. " Like, why wasn't anything being reported?"

Johnson, who moved here to Georgia specifically for autism services, says after complaining about how the incident was originally handled, the school wrote an accident report that was not accurate.

In a statement, Fulton County Schools confirmed an investigation into the 4-year-old's injury is underway:

"Fulton County Schools takes allegations of abuse or unjust injury seriously and follows an established protocol for inquiry and/or investigation. We can confirm that the district's internal audit division is investigating the allegations, but we are unable to elaborate on details while the investigation is in process."

Johnson has been waiting nearly a month for a resolution. She describes her daughter as very lovable, sometimes challenging, clingy, and bright.

In the meantime, she says her little girl will not return to Love T. Nolan Elementary and will be, for now, homeschooled.