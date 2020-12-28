South Fulton firefighters receive first round of COVID vaccine

City of South Fulton firefighter Daniel Simonton was one of sixmembers of the department to receive the coronavirus vaccine Monday. Interim Fire Chief Sterling Jones also got vaccinated. He said he wanted to help ease the minds of fire personnel who worry about the safety of the vaccine.

"We wanted to make sure we were supporting the medicine, supporting the science, so we stepped up and got the vaccine first," said Jones. "I think it would bring alot of the fear and apprehension of alot of the personnel, laid those concerns to rest. If they see us getting them, I think they woud be more inclined to get the shots themselves."

The Fulton County Board of Health administered the first round of vaccinations at Wolf Creek amphitheatre.

Hapeville Fire Chief David Bloodworth also stepped up to get the shot Monday, making him the first in his department to get vaccinated. His department is the only one in Fulton County with a 911 transport license to operate ambulances.

"It's very important the fire chief stands up and takes the shot first so the other guys will, because we actually pick up and transport people who have COVID," said Bloodworth. "For me to take it, it was never a question. I wanted to get it immediately."

A spokesperson with the city of South Fulton tells FOX 5, 18 of the department's firefighters will receive the vaccine this week. The chief anticipates more firefighters will sign up to get vaccinated in the future. He says his family supported his decision to get the shot.

"When they see you go out and you go to work, they always wonder what have you been exposed to when you are at work," said Jones. "So when you can come back and you have that assurance, at least a 95 percent assurance that you are protected, it makes them feel safe that they are protected."