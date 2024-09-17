South Carolina man arrested for burglary, damaging ATM

article

A South Carolina man who police say was wanted for burglary and damaging a Gwinnett County ATM is now behind bars.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Abraham John Brownell on Sept. 13 at a bus stop on Hamilton Mill Road.

Just a day earlier, police say Brownell tried to break into an ATM at the Synovus Bank on the 3500 block of Braselton Highway using bolt cutters and a large stone.

The bank's security features stopped him from gaining access to the machine, and he ran after police responded to a 911 alert.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators believe Brownell was also responsible for a burglary at a Verizon Wireless store on Hamilton Mill Road.

He's now in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail charged with burglary in the second degree, entering an automobile with intent to commit theft, and criminal damage to property in the second degree.