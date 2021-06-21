Soldier dies days after after motorcycle wreck, U.S. Army says

article

The U.S. Army on Monday offered its condolences to the family of a 29-year-old soldier killed in a motorcycle accident.

Officials said 29-year-old Marietta native, Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Ozment, died Sunday night two days after the wreck.

The infantryman joined the army in May 2011 and spent a year deployed in Afghanistan, an army spokesperson said.

The U.S. Army said he's survived by three children and his wife.

His accomplishments include a bevy of medals and advanced training.

Ozment was a Platform Committee Instructor assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 198th Infantry Brigade.

The accident, army officials said, remains under investigation.

