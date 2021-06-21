Expand / Collapse search

Soldier dies days after after motorcycle wreck, U.S. Army says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Marietta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Ozment article

Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Ozment, 29, of Marietta, died Sunday, two days following a motorcycle accident. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army)

FORT BENNING, Ga. - The U.S. Army on Monday offered its condolences to the family of a 29-year-old soldier killed in a motorcycle accident. 

Officials said 29-year-old Marietta native, Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Ozment, died Sunday night two days after the wreck.

The infantryman joined the army in May 2011 and spent a year deployed in Afghanistan, an army spokesperson said. 

The U.S. Army said he's survived by three children and his wife. 

His accomplishments include a bevy of medals and advanced training. 

Ozment was a Platform Committee Instructor assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 198th Infantry Brigade.

The accident, army officials said, remains under investigation. 

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.