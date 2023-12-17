'SNL's' Colin Jost roasts wife Scarlett Johansson during merciless 'Weekend Update' joke swap

article

Colin Jost might be the recipient of coal this Christmas season, after cracking a joke at his wife Scarlett Johansson's expense on " Saturday Night Live ."

As is customary for the final show before the new year, "Weekend Update" co-hosts Jost and Michael Che swapped jokes, in an episode where former cast member Kate McKinnon returned to host. Che brought out the fictional "poet, author, activist," in Dr. Hattie Davis, to sit at the desk and react to the jokes, often merciless and outrageous.

After a litany of cultural, religious and political jokes, things turned personal.

"New York State now allows movie theaters to sell alcohol," Jost read. "Which is how I’m finally able to enjoy my wife’s little art movies," he said as a picture of Johansson in the Marvel film " Black Widow " appeared on the screen.

Showing discomfort, Jost continued reading: "I’m kidding, honey. I love all of your movies. And if you ask me, you’re an even better ‘Black Widow’ than Coretta Scott King," he cringed. The camera showed an appalled Dr. Davis, while Jost reconciled with what he had said.

A representative for Johansson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This isn't the first time Jost has been forced to make a quip about Johansson's work. In the joke swap of 2020, Jost touched upon the criticism Johannson has received in the past for playing specific roles, like a Japanese character.

"It was announced that Creed singer Scott Stapp will play Frank Sinatra in an upcoming movie. But the good news is, Sammy Davis Jr. will be played by Scarlett Johansson ," Jost read.

Johansson has previously said she believes she has the right to play whatever character she wants.

"As an actor I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job," she told As If in 2019. "There are a lot of social lines being drawn now, and a lot of political correctness is being reflected in art."

Jost and Johansson have been married since 2020. They welcomed their son, Cosmo, in August 2021. She also has a daughter, Rose, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

