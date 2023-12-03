Snellville tree farm says less trees, higher prices this year

People across the metro area are picking out fresh trees for their home Christmas decorations, but there aren't as many trees this year to choose from. JDA Tree Farms in Snellville, a popular spot for tree shopping, is experiencing the impact of the scarcity.

The owner of JD A Tree Farms notes that the wholesale cost of their inventory nearly tripled this year, leading to an inevitable increase in prices for customers. Additionally, he mentions a concerning trend of the diminishing number of trees available each year.

According to the owner, the primary reason for the shortage is that growers are not replanting. He explains, "We've got families [that] have been doing it for over 100 years, and they just think it's too much work, and they don't want to take over the business, so they're not replanting."

The situation has significantly affected JD A Tree Farms, with the owner highlighting that, at one point, he had five lots, but now he struggles to secure enough trees to fill his inventory. The combination of increased wholesale costs and a decreasing supply of Christmas trees is creating challenges for both tree farms and customers in the metro area this holiday season.



