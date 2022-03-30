Expand / Collapse search
Smyrna restaurant brings taste of Haiti to metro Atlanta

By
Published 
Restaurants
FOX 5 Atlanta

Zeke’s Kitchen and Bar brings taste of Haiti to metro Atlanta

Ezechiel 'Zeke' Jean-Louis is a first-generation Haitian-American, and says he created the menu as a way to introduce metro Atlanta diners to Haitian flavors by using them in familiar dishes.

SMYRNA, Ga. - With a fascinating family history including Haiti’s key involvement in the American Revolution, Ezechiel Jean-Louis has a deep understanding of the importance of roots and tradition. And that’s why the restaurant owner works so hard to honor the food of his ancestors while giving it a modern twist perfect for metro Atlanta’s booming food scene.

Jean-Louis and his wife Ashley are the owners of Zeke’s Kitchen and Bar, which opened last fall in Smyrna. Ezechiel (known as "Zeke") is a first-generation Haitian-American, and says he created the menu as a way to introduce diners to Haitian flavors by using them in dishes familiar to local audiences. For example, you’ll find nachos as a starter on the menu, but instead of tortilla chips the dish is built on a plate of fried plantains. Or you could order a burger topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomato … and covered in a Creole glaze! Entrées include the Rasta Pasta (with shrimp and jerk chicken), a fried red snapper, and oxtails. 

Zeke’s Kitchen and Bar is located at 4454 South Cobb Drive Southeast, Suite 101, in Smyrna. Its current hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. For a full look at the menu, click here.

We spent the morning with Zeke, learning more about the family legacy that led him to owning a restaurant in Metro Atlanta and — of course — getting a taste of some of that food! Click the video player to check it out!

