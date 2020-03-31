Smartphone COVID-19 test created by Sugar Land company

A Sugar Land company claims it has created the first smartphone app-based COVID-19 test kit.

DetectaChem announced that it is preparing to launch the testing solution in April.

According to the company, the low-cost test kits will be compatible with the DetectaChem's MobileDetect App currently in app stores. The test kits will utilize DetectaChem’s MobileDetect pouch technology, which allows a customer to use their own smartphone device to analyze a sample collected with the test kit.

When tested in conjunction with the free MobileDetect App, a positive or negative COVID-19 result will be determined. With the COVID-19 test being smartphone-based, it will enable the user to auto-generate reports with time, date, pictures, virus information, GPS location and more.

The company claims users will be able to test for COVID-19 quickly and receive accurate results in 10-30 minutes.

DetectaChem says their product will follow approved Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines providing utmost user confidence. Users will also be able to streamline communication with medical care providers for immediate instructions on how to proceed. This reporting function will also allow for proactive medical care information regarding incoming COVID-19 patient infections enabling proper allocation of life-saving equipment, such as ventilators in advance.

The currently available free MobileDetect App for Apple and Android smartphone and tablet platforms will be updated with the additional COVID-19 testing capability upon launch.