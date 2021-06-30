'Smallville' star Allison Mack gets 3 years in prison in sex slave case

A federal judge in Brooklyn on Wednesday sentenced actor Allison Mack to three years in prison for her involvement in the notorious NXIVM sex slave case. The sentence also imposes a $20,000 fine and 1,000 hours of community service.

Mack had previously pleaded guilty to charges for her role in manipulating women into becoming sex slaves for Keith Raniere, the so-called spiritual leader of the cult-like group. She agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and testify against her former mentor.

Mack is best known for playing Chloe, Clark Kent's best friend, in the TV series "Smallville" for many seasons.

She spoke at her sentencing, saying that she has renounced Raniere and is filled with "remorse and guilt."

"I made choices I will forever regret," she said, adding that she apologizes to the victims.

"From the deepest part of my heart and soul, I am sorry," Mack said.

Last week, she filed a letter with the court saying that devoting herself to Raniere was the "biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life."

"I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM," she wrote. "I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man."

Jessica Joan, one of the victims, was also in court on Wednesday. She rejected the apologies and told the judge Mack didn't deserve mercy.

"She can blame Keith all she wants but she is a monster cut from the same cloth," Joan said in court. "Allison Mack is a predator and an evil human being."

Joan also called Mack the "Ghislaine Maxwell to Keith's Jeffrey Epstein."

Tabitha Chapman, who appeared on video, said she was hired by Mack to run her personal website. Chapman said Mack insisted she take NXIVM courses if she wanted to work for her. Chapman later moved to Albany where the cult was headquartered.

"Once I moved to Albany, I was subjected to cruelty beyond my imagination," Chapman said, adding that Mack became a bully and constantly criticized everything about her.

Outside court, Joan, who had hoped Mack would receive a longer sentence, said she respected the judge's decision and would like to move on.

"Now we can really begin to heal, justice has been served. She's going to do some time and we're on the other end of this," Joan said. "She's really irrelevant at this point."

Mack will remain confined to her parents' home in Long Beach, California, until Sept. 29, when the judge ordered her to surrender to begin serving her prison sentence.

With The Associated Press.