Small plane crash reported in Pickens County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 29, 2024 2:33pm EDT
Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A small plane crash has been reported in Pickens County, which is north of Atlanta.

It reportedly happened on Highway 53 about two miles from Hill City Elementary School in Jasper, according to a witness.

At this time, it is unknown why the plane crashed or if anyone was injured. FOX 5 has reached out to authorities for more information. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.