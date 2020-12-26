Small business owners concerned shipping delays will hurt their sales

It’s been a difficult year for small business owners trying to manage through the pandemic.

One woman said the holiday shipping delays have nearly forced her to shut down.

"When I don’t have the crocs delivered here I can’t get anything out to my customers," Ebony Shafer said.

Shafer is the owner of Nubian Luxe Boutique and focuses on customizing Crocs and shipping them to customers.

It’s no secret it’s the busiest time of year for delivery services but Shafer said the slow arrivals equals a slow income for herself and other small business owners that rely on the service.

"I’ve had customers that ordered crocs to be delivered in time for Christmas and a lot of customers didn’t have their product in time for Christmas because I never received materials in time," Shafer said.

Shafer points to shipping issues.

"I’ve had shipments that were lost on trucks or lost in facilities. I have shipments that have sat in facilities for weeks," Shafer said.

Shafer said the delays and slow shipping give online business owners a bad name.

"It’s hard especially for small business owners because there’s a lot of paranoia of being a scammer," Shafer explained.

The slow delays have brought Shafer close to the finish line.

"A lot of small businesses had to close. I almost had to close my business because no product was coming in and I couldn’t get anything out," Shafer said.

FedEx sent this statement about shipping delays saying:

"Delivery drivers, warehouse employees, and support staff across the globe are tirelessly and safely working to meet the surge in demand this holiday season on top of volume increases created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these unprecedented challenges, our networks are flexing as designed to provide the best possible service to our customers. We have implemented a number of measures to handle this surge in volume, including hiring more than 70,000 seasonal workers, moving to seven-day operations and accelerating Sunday delivery capabilities and adding additional delivery resources. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused by transit delays and appreciate our customers’ patience during our busiest time of year. As always, customers with questions about their shipments are encouraged to visit fedex.com or contact customer service for more information. For tips on shipping during this holiday season, visit the FedEx Holiday Help Hub."

