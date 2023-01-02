Sliding into the new year at Adventure Air Sports

Look out, 2023 … here we come!

Just because it’s a little too cold for watersides right now doesn’t mean we can’t slide into the new year and make a big splash doing it! So, we spent the morning at Adventure Air Sports in Kennesaw, which is essentially a massive indoor playground featuring trampolines, a ninja obstacle course, climbing wall, zipline, and more family-friendly activities.

But back to those slides. We’ve spent many mornings at Adventure Air Sports (who can forget our hilarious "wipeout" segments back in 2019?), so when we heard there was a new addition called the Slick Slide Tower, we knew we needed to book another visit. The tower features three slides, all of which resemble water slides without the water! Riders use mats to soar down the steep slopes, before being launched into the air and landing on a crash pad.

Sounds fun, right? We thought so! Click the video player in this article to check out our morning slipping and sliding into 2023!

Adventure Air Sports is located at 425 Ernest W Barrett Parkway Northwest, #3500, in Kennesaw, and hours this week are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on admission and to check out some special deals, click here.