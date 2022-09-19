Six Flags Over Georgia ramps up the thrills during annual Fright Fest

What’s scarier than visiting a haunted house during the Halloween season?

How about visiting five all in one night!

That’s the challenge at Six Flags Over Georgia, as Fright Fest returns through Oct. 31. If you’ve ever dared visit the Austell theme park during Fright Fest, you already know the drill: there are haunted houses around every corner, scare zones to cross through in every direction, and creepy creatures lurking in pretty much every shadow.

This year’s haunted houses include "The House on Holiday Hill" (who knew Christmas trees could be so scary?) and "Carnival of Chaos" (we recommend extreme caution playing these games!). Meanwhile, the scare zones this year include "Garden of Evil" (even a green thumb can’t save this place) and Cannibal Cookout (no explanation necessary…).

And here’s some not-so-scary news: Six Flags Over Georgia also presents Kids Boo Fest during the daylight hours, which celebrates the season without all those pesky zombies. Kids are encouraged to come to the park in costume to trick-or-treat, while also enjoying seasonal activities including pumpkin decorating.

Both Fright Fest and Kids Boo Fest run on select dates through Oct. 31 — for more information on the special events, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning doing a little "ghost-busting" inside some of this year’s most terrifying attractions!