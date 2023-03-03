Sitting down with the stars of Atlanta-lensed 'Creed III'

You already know Michael B. Jordan, movie star. Now, it’s time to meet Michael B. Jordan, director.

Jordan — the star of box office hits "Creed" and "Creed II" — does double duty with the new "Creed III," taking shots on-camera and calling the shots off-camera.

"For me, it was a natural progression," says Jordan of making his directorial debut. "I think getting through the second film and having a real handle on ‘Adonis’ in the story, and where I wanted to take the storyline and where I wanted to take the franchise, I don't think anybody else could have directed this movie."

Jordan’s co-stars agree, including newcomer Mila Davis-Kent, who plays the title character’s daughter.

"He taught me really how to get into the character," says Davis-Kent of Jordan. "And he really helped me to understand the feelings, to feel comfortable on-set, and then go from there. So, he helped me a lot. He was so nice to me the entire time."

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Creed film without an epic final fight, and fresh off acclaimed turns in "Devotion" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Johnathan Majors steps into the ring.

"There are the stakes of joining the 'Creed-verse.' And then there were the stakes of getting into the ring with maybe one of the last movies stars of the game, Michael B. Jordan," says Majors of the pressures of joining the franchise. "And then there was what my friend and director said maybe the second time we met: 'I want two gladiators in the ring.’"

Which, of course, is exactly what audiences want, too.

"Creed III" was filmed in Atlanta, and is in theaters nationwide now.






