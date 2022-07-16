"Significant hole in the roadway" causes emergency lane closure on I-75, police say
article
MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police say a "significant hole" that has developed in the roadway has caused an emergency lane closure in the far right lane of Interstate 75 south bound at the Canton Road Connector exit ramp.
At this time, officers say there is no estimate time for when the lane will be re-opened.
The Georgia Department of Transportation has been made aware of this situation and the need for emergency repair, authorities say.