Shots fired after man confronts 3 he believes are trying to steal car

Atlanta police are searching for three men who shot up an apartment building. Police say a resident believes they were initially trying to steal his car and confronted them.

It was after midnight August 20. Justin Lane knew something was up when three men in a white Kia Optima drove in and out of the small parking lot of his apartment complex on Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. Lane says the car they were in looked just like his car.

"They pulled beside my car, pulled out a flashlight looked in," said Justin Lane.

From the second floor Lane watched as two of the three got out of their car.

"They had on face masks. I looked at one of them straight in the eyes. I pulled my pistol out cocked it back and was just like 'leave'!".

Atlanta Police released video of Lane yelling at them to leave. A split second later, sounds of gunfire.

Lane says the man in the back seat started firing as the car peeled out of the parking lot.

Fortunately Lane wasn't hit, but the bullets did some damage.

"A few of the rounds went through my neighbor's windows," said Lane.

Police found at least 7 shell casings in the parking lot.

"Nobody got hurt, they left. I'm just tired of it, tired of it all, tired of break-ins, tired of the whole thing. It could have been bad, but I'm good," said Lane.

Police are trying to figure out who the three people are who were in that white Kia Optima.

This is now a Crime Stoppers case. Anyone can submit tips anonymously through the Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). There is a reward of up to $5,000.

