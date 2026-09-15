Shooting reported at DeKalb County gas station Tuesday morning
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DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning at a gas station in DeKalb County.
What we know:
The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. at a gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive.
Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting or identified the victim. They only said that one person suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
Police have not said whether anyone has been arrested or released information about a possible suspect.
Check back for updates as more information becomes available.