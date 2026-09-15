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Shooting reported at DeKalb County gas station Tuesday morning

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published September 15, 2026 8:26 AM EDT
Published September 15, 2026 8:26 AM EDT
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • DeKalb County police are investigating an early morning shooting at a gas station.
    • The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Snapfinger Woods Drive.
    • Police have not released information about the victim, the person's condition or any possible arrests.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning at a gas station in DeKalb County.

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. at a gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive.

Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting or identified the victim. They only said that one person suffered a non-life-threatening injury. 

Police have not said whether anyone has been arrested or released information about a possible suspect.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

The source

  • A photojournalist responded to the scene for FOX 5 Atlanta. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews