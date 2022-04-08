Police: 2 hospitalized, 1 in custody in shooting at NW Atlanta apartment

article

One person is in custody and two people are hospitalized after a shooting in northwest Atlanta Friday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 shots were fired just before 6 a.m. at an apartment building on the 100 block of Ralph McGill Boulevard.

Detectives at the scene found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics took both victims to the hospital in stable condition.

According to investigators, the shooting appears to have been domestic-related.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or the suspect in the case.