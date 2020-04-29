Sheriff: Suspected child molester tried jump out window to escape deputies

Clayton County deputies have arrested a Georgia man accused of statutory rape, child molestation, and uploading child pornography onto social media.

Victor Hughes was arrested after trying to jump out a second-story window to escape. (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say authorities with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit discovered Vincent Hughest had updated multiple files of child pornography onto social media. The victims involved were as young as 5 years old, investigators said.

Deputies with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office began searching for Hughes, who was also wanted out of Douglas County for a probation violation on child molestation. They eventually found him at a home on Thurman Road in Conley.

When they tried to take him into custody, officials say Hughes tried to jump out of a second-story window but failed to escape.

App users click here for live updates

While talking to the GBI, deputies say Hughes confessed to multiple statutory rapes and child molestations involving children under the age of 15, and possessing child pornography.

Advertisement

He's now in custody at the Clayton County Jail.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts