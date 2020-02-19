Sheriff: Suspect arrested for violent 2019 Riverdale club shooting

Deputies in Clayton County have arrested a suspect in a 2019 shooting and beating at a Riverdale club.

The shooting took place on the morning of March 25, 2019 outside the 283 Ultra Lounge club on Highway 138.

When officers responded to the scene just before 2 a.m., they found a male victim in the parking lot. Officials say the victim had been shot several times and had a broken jaw from being kicked in the face.

After an investigation, officials identified a suspect in the shooting as Kalvin Parker, who remained at large until Wednesday morning.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said that Parker was pulled over by a deputy for having no insurance. During the stop, officials say that Parker attempted to give a deputy a false identity twice.

The deputy took Parker into custody. He's now charged with aggravated battery, VGCSA amphetamine, VGCSA meth, driving with a suspended license, and pimping.