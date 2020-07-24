Sheriff: Man arrested arrested for drug possession posts photo of narcotics officer, wife online

article

A Troup County man initially arrested on drug possession is behind bars for a second time in less than a week after investigators said he posted on something social media with the intent to influence a witness.

Jon Caleb Estes, 29, of Hogansville, was arrested July 20 after a drug investigation and search warrant. Investigators said they found about two pounds of “shatter” also known as Butane Honey Oil which is a marijuana extract and approximately three pounds of marijuana in Estes’ home. He was charged with two separate counts of possession with the intent to distribute.

Investigators said after being released on bond, Estes “posted a picture of a narcotics investigator and his wife, as well as his full name on a social media platform with the intent to influence, delay or prevent the testimony of persons in an upcoming court proceeding.”

That post was discovered around July 23. He was arrested and charged with influencing a witness. Investigator said he is being held without bond on those felony charges.