Sheriff: 6 cyclists injured, 3 hospitalized following crash in north Liberty County

Officials are investigating a crash in Liberty County, just northeast of Houston, where a caravan of six bicyclists were hit by a car Saturday morning, three of whom were hospitalized.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but according to the Sheriff's Office, the six cyclists were heading east on Hwy. 787 in north Liberty County around 11 a.m. when they were hit by a car. Deputies say two of the cyclists were airlifted to an area hospital, while a third was taken via ambulance.

The Department of Public Safety is assisting Liberty Co. Sheriff's Office with the investigation but did not give any information on the cyclists' identities nor of any arrest. Preliminary information suggests the cyclists were participating in an annual ride from San Diego, California with the final destination being St. Augustine, Florida.

No other information was provided, as of this writing.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.