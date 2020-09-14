Sheriff: 14-year-old boy reported missing in Paulding County

article

Paulding County deputies are searching for a missing teenager Monday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that 14-year-old Giovanni Jimenez was last seen near Raccoon Creek Road near High Shoals Road.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office described Jimenez as 5-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of around 130 pounds. He has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Jimenez was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and black shirts.

The missing teen also had a black sling rope gym bag and skateboard.

Advertisement

If you have any information that can help deputies find Jimenez, please call 911 or 770-443-3010.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.