Sheriff: 14-year-old boy reported missing in Paulding County
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County deputies are searching for a missing teenager Monday morning.
Officials tell FOX 5 that 14-year-old Giovanni Jimenez was last seen near Raccoon Creek Road near High Shoals Road.
The Paulding County Sheriff's Office described Jimenez as 5-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of around 130 pounds. He has light brown hair and brown eyes.
Jimenez was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and black shirts.
The missing teen also had a black sling rope gym bag and skateboard.
If you have any information that can help deputies find Jimenez, please call 911 or 770-443-3010.
