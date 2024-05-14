Air Force instructor pilot dies after ejection seat goes off at Sheppard Air Force Base

The Air Force is investigating what caused an ejection seat to go off, killing an instructor pilot on Monday.

The incident happened at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls.

The instructor, Captain John Robertson, was training with the 80th Flying Training Wing.

The instructor was in a T-6A Texan II when the ejection seat activated during a ground operation.

Captain Robertson died from injuries sustained from the incident.

"This is a devastating loss for Captain Robertson's family and loved ones, and for the entire 80th Flying Training Wing," said Col. Mitchell J. Cok, the acting wing commander in a statement. "Captain Robertson was a highly valued Airman and instructor pilot. Our deepest condolences go with all who knew and loved him."

Source: US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Erik Cardenas)

The T-6A is used to train students during Joint Primary Pilot Training, giving them basic skills before moving onto four training tracks.

A full Air Force Safety Investigation Board is expected to be in place later this week.