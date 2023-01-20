One dead at Shell gas station in DeKalb County, police say

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police investigate a deadly shooting at gas station at the corner of Float Shoals and Panthersville roads in DeKalb County on Jan. 20, 2023. (FOX 5)

Police say one person in a shooting at a DeKalb County gas station on Friday afternoon.

Officers have blocked off an area along Flat Shoals Road due while investigators comb over the area.

The shooting was reported at the Shell gas station located at the corner of Float Shoals and Panthersville roads.

According to DeKalb County Police, at least one person was killed. It was not immediately clear if anyone else was injured.

Police currently have the gas station roped off with crime scene tape.

SKYFOX 5 saw police with K-9 officers searching the area around the gas station and a nearby storage center.

