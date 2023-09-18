Several Walmart stores in metro Atlanta now closing at 9 p.m.

article

Several Walmart stores in the metro Atlanta area are now closing at 9 p.m.

The stores are located at:

4735 Jonesboro Road in Union City

5401 Fairington Road in Lithonia

6149 Old National Highway in College Park

1105 Research Center Atlanta Drive SW in Atlanta

844 Cleveland Ave. in East Point

The stores will now be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Walmart released the following statement:

We’re continually exploring ways to better serve our communities. After considering feedback from market leadership, associates and customers, we’ve decided to adjust operating hours at five Atlanta-based Walmart stores, effective September 16.