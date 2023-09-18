Several Walmart stores in metro Atlanta now closing at 9 p.m.
ATLANTA - Several Walmart stores in the metro Atlanta area are now closing at 9 p.m.
The stores are located at:
- 4735 Jonesboro Road in Union City
- 5401 Fairington Road in Lithonia
- 6149 Old National Highway in College Park
- 1105 Research Center Atlanta Drive SW in Atlanta
- 844 Cleveland Ave. in East Point
The stores will now be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Walmart released the following statement:
We’re continually exploring ways to better serve our communities. After considering feedback from market leadership, associates and customers, we’ve decided to adjust operating hours at five Atlanta-based Walmart stores, effective September 16.