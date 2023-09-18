Expand / Collapse search

Several Walmart stores in metro Atlanta now closing at 9 p.m.

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
The Walmart logo is seen outside a Walmart store in Burbank, Calif., on August 15, 2022. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Several Walmart stores in the metro Atlanta area are now closing at 9 p.m.

The stores are located at:

  • 4735 Jonesboro Road in Union City
  • 5401 Fairington Road in Lithonia
  • 6149 Old National Highway in College Park
  • 1105 Research Center Atlanta Drive SW in Atlanta
  • 844 Cleveland Ave. in East Point

The stores will now be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Walmart released the following statement:

We’re continually exploring ways to better serve our communities. After considering feedback from market leadership, associates and customers, we’ve decided to adjust operating hours at five Atlanta-based Walmart stores, effective September 16. 