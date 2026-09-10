Several vehicles found burned near Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward

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The Brief At least three badly burned vehicles were found near Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. A FOX 5 Atlanta photographer documented the charred vehicles overnight. The address associated with the call is listed as a mobile mechanic business.



Several vehicles were found badly burned overnight near Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

What we know:

A FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist at the scene saw at least three vehicles that had been burned and charred.

The address on Highland Avenue NE associated with the call is listed as the location of a mobile mechanic business.

What we don't know:

As of early Thursday morning, no information had been released about who owns the cars or how they caught fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.