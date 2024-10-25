Pedestrian killed on Powder Springs in Cobb County on Friday morning

article

A serious crash closed multiple lanes near Powder Springs and Sandtown Road SW in Cobb County on Friday morning.

The Marietta Police Department asked drivers shortly after 7 a.m. to avoid the area for at least the next hour until they are able to clear the scene.

The police department later told FOX 5 Atlanta that an adult pedestrian was crossing Powder Springs when they were struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. It appears the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and the driver who struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

At this time, no other information has been released.

