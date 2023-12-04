Serious crash involving motorcycle under investigation in DeKalb County
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A serious crash investigation is underway near Covington Highway and Panola Road.
It was originally reported that the crash may have involved a police officer on a motorcycle. However, DeKalb County Police Department says it is a security officer who was involved.
It appears that the crash may be fatal and it involved another vehicle besides the motorcycle.
FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew on the way to the scene. No other information has been released.