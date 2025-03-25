Sentencing delayed for al-Shabaab terrorist who planned Atlanta attack

article

The Brief Sentencing Delayed: Convicted terrorist Cholo Abdi Abdullah requested new lawyers, postponing his sentencing to April 7. Plot Details: Prosecutors say Abdullah planned to hijack a plane and crash it into Atlanta’s tallest buildings on behalf of Al-Shabaab. Legal Uncertainty: Abdullah has refused to cooperate with a pre-sentencing interview and terminated a call with counsel.



A Kenyan national convicted of plotting a 9/11-style terrorist attack on U.S. soil will have to wait longer for sentencing after saying he wants to start fresh. Cholo Abdi Abdullah, convicted on all six federal counts, was scheduled to be sentenced Monday, but the hearing was adjourned after he told the judge he wanted new lawyers.

Abdullah's arrest and conviction

Timeline:

In 2015, Abdullah joined al-Shabaab, an affiliate of al-Qaeda, after becoming more religious and following the teachings of Anwar al-Awlaki and began training with the terrorist group in Somalia. He learned how to fire AK-47 rifles and make explosives.

Cholo Abdi Abdulla. Credit: Criminal Investigation and Detection Group

Between 2016 and 2019, he attended flight school in the Philippines, where he earned his private pilot’s license and was close to securing a commercial pilot’s license.

In January 2019, members of his safe house carried out a terrorist attack at the DusitD2 complex in Nairobi, Kenya, killing 14 people.

In July 2019, Abdullah was arrested at a hotel in the Philippines after his mother turned him in.

In December 2020, Abdullah was transferred from the Philippines to U.S. law enforcement custody. He appeared in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and pleaded not guilty to multiple terrorism-related offenses.

In October 2024, trial began in a Manhattan federal court.

In November 2024, Abdullah was convicted on six federal charges in the United States.

In early March 2025, prosecutors revealed the building Abdullah was planning to crash into was one of the tallest buildings in Atlanta, the 55-story Bank of America Plaza.

On March 24, Abdullah appears in court to be sentenced.

What happened in court

What they're saying:

During his court appearance, Abdullah reportedly said, "I was thinking of having new lawyers who will represent me. I don’t want these two lawyers to represent me. I want to start fresh."

Abdullah represented himself during the trial last year that resulted in his conviction on all six federal counts. It appears that Abdullah also wished to represent himself during sentencing, but the judge announced during the hearing that she would appoint new lawyers.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Abdullah’s cooperation with the FBI will have any impact on his sentencing. The full extent of his connections to Al-Shabaab leadership and their role in his training has not been fully disclosed. Additionally, there is uncertainty about whether other individuals were involved in supporting or planning his attempted attack.

According to court documents, Abdullah also refused to participate in a pre-sentencing interview.

Abdullah has reportedly refused to speak with standby counsel since his conviction and terminated a phone call with counsel before it began on March 7. As a result, the Court is reportedly without "essential information" regarding Abdullah's history and characteristics needed to determine appropriate sentencing, according to court documents.

What's next:

Federal prosecutors argue that Abdullah remains a real and ongoing threat due to his extensive training and skills.

In a sentencing memo, prosecutors stated, "The defendant’s terrorism crimes, combined with his specialized, Al-Shabaab-financed pilot skills, underscore that he poses a real and ongoing threat to innocent lives around the world." They emphasized that law enforcement stopped his plot just before he could obtain his commercial pilot’s license, preventing what could have been a catastrophic attack.

Prosecutors are pushing for a life sentence, citing the severity of his crimes and the potential risk he still poses.

Abdullah’s sentencing is now scheduled for April 7. For now, Abdullah remains in custody.