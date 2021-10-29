Security guard shoots shoplifting suspect in Atlanta Walgreens parking lot

article

Police are investigating a shooting after a shoplifting incident at an Atlanta Walgreens.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 500 block of Piedmont Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. Friday.

According to investigators, a security guard at Walgreens noticed a man stealing M&M's and followed him outside the store.

Police say when the guy rushed at him, the guard shot him in the leg. The shoplifting suspect then ran off and called the police.

Officials believe both men connected to the incident may be charged.

Police have not released the identities of either man or the condition of the shooting victim.

