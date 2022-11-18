Security changes at Lenox Square ahead of busy holiday shopping season

Lenox Square has made some changes shoppers want to know about if the Buckhead mall is on their list of stops.

Management is installing security access gates at locations covering all of the front side of the mall.

And these are different from the valet locations.

Shoppers arriving on Friday for holiday shopping drove through the changes.

A gate will open with a sensor once you drive up. No ticket is necessary. And to exit the mall shoppers must go through a gate.

Management calls the gates a complimentary concierge parking service as well as a security enhancement.

Shoppers will either see an attendant at a booth or there is a number to call should you want a security staffer to escort you into the mall or back to your vehicle.

The phone number is 404-237-8995.

So far, in 2022, the multi-million-dollar investment in armed security, police dogs and technology have produced results. There has been a marked decrease in the number of serious incidents over the prior year.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has highlighted the improvement in several speeches on citywide public safety efforts.