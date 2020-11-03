Secretary of State: Election Day a 'historic day' for Georgia

Georgia’s Secretary of State says the average wait time to vote on Election Day was between three and four minutes. He believes enough people took advantage of early and absentee voting, keeping long lines and wait times down.

Sec. Brad Raffensperger and members of his team held a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to talk about what he calls a “historic day” for Georgia.

“Our goal was to get 1.5 million people to vote absentee and we had 1.6 million requests so that was a win,” says Raffensperger.

Despite Fulton County having issues back in the summer during the Primary Election, most of those problems appeared to have been resolved by Tuesday. But that couldn’t be said for Morgan and Spalding counties.

“We believe it was a data set issue,” says Gabriel Sterling, Statewide Voting System Manager. “There were 18 locations affected in Spalding and 7 in Morgan.”

Voting later resumed in those two counties. Overall, the secretary says it’s been a smooth day.

“That’s what everyone wants,” says Raffensperger. “A government that’s responsive and we’ve done that. We’ve made it work.”

