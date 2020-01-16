Search for suspects in wrong-way crash in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for at least two suspects in connection to a wrong-way crash.
Officers say a man driving a stolen car was traveling the wrong way down Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, in an effort to pass slower traffic.
Investigators say their car crashed into another one.
Witnesses say a man, woman, and child ran from the suspect vehicle.
Medics rushed the driver in the other to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
As of Thursday evening, she was in stable condition.