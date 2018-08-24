Missing Georgia teen recovered, officials say

UPDATE: Daisy Bonds, who went missing in DeKalb County, has been found, according to officials.

ORIGINAL: Daisy Bonds, 16, was last seen in Lithonia at the end of May.

Bonds has naturally brown hair, but when she was last seen her hair was dyed blonde on top and brown underneath. She is described as being 5'3" tall, weighing about 144 pounds, and with brown eyes.

She may frequent Griffin in Spalding County, Eatonton in Putnam County, or Jackson in Butts County.

Anyone who sees her should contact local law enforcement.