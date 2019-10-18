Search for man accused of stealing thousands of dollars

A strange case out of Norcross where police are looking for a man who investigators said stole hundreds of thousands of dollars by getting in the middle of a business deal.

Investigators said a man in Illinois was arranging to purchase a business.

He communicated with the seller by email.

That's how police said the man pictured intercepted the emails and sent the victim fake instructions about how to buy the business.

The victim sent $227,000 to the account information provided.

This man was seen making large cash withdrawals at a SunTrust in Norcross.